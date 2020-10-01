Lupin launches Lapatinib tablets

Lupin announced yesterday the launch of Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, after Lupin's alliance partner Natco Pharma received final approval for its ANDA from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, are the generic equivalent of Tykerb Tablets, 250 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation, and are indicated in combination with Capecitabine for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer whose tumors overexpress human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), and who have received prior therapy including an anthracycline, a taxane and trastuzumab.

Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, are also indicated in combination with Letrozole for the treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive metastatic breast cancer that overexpresses the HER2 receptor, for whom hormonal therapy is indicated.

Lapatinib Tablets (RLD: Tykerb) had annual sales of approximately USD 61 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT June 2020).

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 30 September 2020. Shares of Lupin rose 0.91% to settle at Rs 1,007.10 yesterday. Shares of Natco Pharma fell 0.34% to settle at Rs 950.20 yesterday.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)