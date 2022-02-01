Bajaj Auto total January sales decline 15% YoY

-
-
The two-wheeler maker's total vehicle sales declined 15% to 3,63,443 units in January 2022 over January 2021.Sequentially, total vehicle sales rose 0.27% in January 2022 over December 2021.
The company's total domestic sales declined 12% while total exports fell 16% year-on-year last month.
Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales fell 16% to 3,23,430 units while total commercial vehicles sales fell 1% to 40,013 units in January 2022 over January 2021.
On a consolidated basis, the auto maker's net profit declined 16.70% to Rs 1429.68 crore on 0.86% rise in net sales to Rs 8805.50 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Bajaj Auto is ranked as the world's fourth largest three and two wheeler manufacturer and the Bajaj brand is well-known across several countries in Latin America, Africa, Middle East, South and South East Asia.
Shares of Bajaj Auto fell 0.34% to Rs 3542.75 on the BSE.
