Suven Life Sciences Q3 net loss widens to Rs 34 cr

Suven Life Sciences' consolidated net loss stood at Rs 33.69 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 24.39 crore in Q3 FY21.

Consolidated net sales soared 193.4% to Rs 4.43 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Rs 1.51 crore in Q3 December 2020. R&D and Operational expenses surged 31.11% to Rs 36.91 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 28.15 crore in Q3 FY21.

Consolidated financial cost skid 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 0.14 crore in Q3 FY21. Total expenses grew 30% to Rs 38.26 crore in Q3 December 2021 as compared to Rs 29.43 crore in Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Suven Life Sciences lost 0.34% to end at Rs 89 on BSE. Suven Life Science is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel pharmaceutical products, which are first in class or best in class CNS therapies using GPCR targets.

