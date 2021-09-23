Bajaj Finserv Ltd jumps nearly 6%

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 18659.5, up 5.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 243.91% in last one year as compared to a 64.47% jump in NIFTY and a 82.56% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18659.5, up 5.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.28% on the day, quoting at 17771.7. The Sensex is at 59703.59, up 1.32%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has gained around 13.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18152.1, up 1.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 18718.9, up 6.24% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

