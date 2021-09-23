Cantabil Retail India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Geecee Ventures Ltd, Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd and GNA Axles Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2021.

Cantabil Retail India Ltd soared 16.58% to Rs 609.6 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11958 shares in the past one month.

Geecee Ventures Ltd spiked 14.41% to Rs 164. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14130 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51835 shares in the past one month.

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd surged 12.86% to Rs 43.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30642 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4100 shares in the past one month.

JBM Auto Ltd exploded 11.51% to Rs 512.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4926 shares in the past one month.

GNA Axles Ltd advanced 10.36% to Rs 934. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16476 shares in the past one month.

