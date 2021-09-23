MindTree rises for third day; gains over 30% in one month

-
ALSO READ
Mindtree completes acquisition of L&T's digital transformation business undertaking
Sensex, Nifty come off day's high; IT stocks correct
Tata Motors, Axis Bank, L&T in focus
Larsen & Toubro to acquire 6.35% stake in Help Lightning
Sensex, Nifty hit day's high; Sansera Engg IPO subscribed 73%
-
MindTree rose 0.40% to 4,542.10, extending gains for third day.
The stock has added 17.64% in three sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 4,122.20 recorded on 20 September 2021.
In the past one month, the stock has advanced 30.16% while the benchmark Sensex has added 7.41% during the same period.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, shares of MindTree have zoomed 174.91% while the benchmark Sensex has gained 24.96% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 88.074. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 3309.85, 2838 and 2307.86, respectively.
Mindtree is a global technology consulting and services company. It is now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company.
The IT company reported an 8.2% increase in net profit to Rs 343.40 crore on an 8.6% rise in revenues to Rs 2,291.70 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21. In dollar terms, the company posted 7.5% rise in consolidated net profit to $46.5 million on 7.7% increase in revenues to $310.5 million in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU