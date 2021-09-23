MindTree rises for third day; gains over 30% in one month

MindTree rose 0.40% to 4,542.10, extending gains for third day.

The stock has added 17.64% in three sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 4,122.20 recorded on 20 September 2021.

In the past one month, the stock has advanced 30.16% while the benchmark Sensex has added 7.41% during the same period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, shares of MindTree have zoomed 174.91% while the benchmark Sensex has gained 24.96% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 88.074. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 3309.85, 2838 and 2307.86, respectively.

Mindtree is a global technology consulting and services company. It is now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company.

The IT company reported an 8.2% increase in net profit to Rs 343.40 crore on an 8.6% rise in revenues to Rs 2,291.70 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21. In dollar terms, the company posted 7.5% rise in consolidated net profit to $46.5 million on 7.7% increase in revenues to $310.5 million in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

