Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd adds around 1%

is quoting at Rs 3646.95, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.7% in last one year as compared to a 10.21% jump in and a 21.72% jump in the Financial Services index.

gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3646.95, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 11888.65. The Sensex is at 39677.94, up 0.16%. has gained around 17.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13466.85, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27478 shares today, compared to the daily average of 35315 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 50.91 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)