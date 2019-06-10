Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
Manappuram Finance Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2019.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd soared 5.57% to Rs 88.15 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.87 lakh shares in the past one month.
Manappuram Finance Ltd surged 4.02% to Rs 137.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
Muthoot Finance Ltd spiked 3.10% to Rs 635.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44151 shares in the past one month.
Shankara Building Products Ltd exploded 3.09% to Rs 508.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15798 shares in the past one month.
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd gained 2.75% to Rs 117.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.45 lakh shares in the past one month.
