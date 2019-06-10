Volumes soar at Manpasand Beverages Ltd counter

-
Manpasand Beverages Ltd clocked volume of 4.91 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26071 shares
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Navneet Education Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 June 2019.
Manpasand Beverages Ltd clocked volume of 4.91 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26071 shares. The stock lost 4.89% to Rs.39.90. Volumes stood at 7324 shares in the last session.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 8.7 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96947 shares. The stock dropped 13.79% to Rs.51.25. Volumes stood at 55943 shares in the last session.
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd clocked volume of 9289 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3730 shares. The stock lost 1.16% to Rs.149.00. Volumes stood at 8711 shares in the last session.
Fortis Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 23891 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13211 shares. The stock rose 0.16% to Rs.122.50. Volumes stood at 13068 shares in the last session.
Navneet Education Ltd recorded volume of 3901 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2221 shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.111.95. Volumes stood at 1151 shares in the last session.
