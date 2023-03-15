Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.76 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 82.81% to Rs 124.40 crore

Net Loss of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation reported to Rs 33.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 196.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 82.81% to Rs 124.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.124.4068.05-7.16-23.1638.60-36.76-58.64-196.67-33.76-196.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)