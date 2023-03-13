Marg reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.75 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 3554.46% to Rs 40.93 croreNet Loss of Marg reported to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3554.46% to Rs 40.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales40.931.12 3554 OPM %-4.64-125.00 -PBDT-1.80-0.29 -521 PBT-5.75-4.38 -31 NP-5.75-4.38 -31
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
