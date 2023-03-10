Abans Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 621.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.14% to Rs 6.15 crore

Net profit of Abans Finance Pvt rose 621.43% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.14% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.157.0823.584.941.450.281.360.191.010.14

