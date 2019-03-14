Bank credit growth eases slightly to 14.55% as on 01 March 2019

Deposits rises 9.82% as on 01 March 2019

The Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) credit growth moderated marginally to 14.55% YoY to Rs 95294.8 crore as on 01 March 2019, compared with 14.80% growth a fortnight ago. The credit growth has improved from 10.00% at end March 2018.

Non-food credit, accounting for 99.42% of the share of the total credit, recorded a growth of 14.51%, YoY, at Rs 94738.3 billion as on 01 March 2019 as against a rise of 14.71% fortnight ago and 10.22% rise a year ago.

The overall credit-deposit ratio was nearly flat on sequential basis at 77.92% as on 01 March 2019 from 77.89% a fortnight ago, while jumped from 75.49% in March 2018 with the faster growth in loans.

Aggregate deposits growth of the scheduled banks increased 9.82% YoY at Rs 122301.8 billion as on 01 March 2019, compared with 10.15% growth a fortnight ago and 6.21% rise a year ago. The time deposits showed an increase of 9.55% at Rs 109285.2 billion, while the demand deposits also increased at slower pace of 12.09% to Rs 13016.6 billion as on 01 March 2019.

The banks investment in government and other approved securities that qualify for treatment of statutory liquidity ratio were flat YoY at Rs 34079.57 billion as on 01 March 2019. The banks investment had increased 9.5% in March 2018. The investment-deposit ratio stood at 27.9% as on 01 March 2019, which is much higher above the Statutory Liquidity Ratio of 19.5%.

