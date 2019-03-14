Coal production rises 8% in April-February 2018-19

production of up 6.6% to 527.70 mt in April-February 2018-19

The production during April-February 2018-19 was 638.46 million tonnes (mt) as compared to 591.42 mt during corresponding period of previous year with a growth rate of 8.0% on y-o-y basis.

(CIL) coal production target was fixed 610.00 mt for 2018-19. The coal production during April-February 2018-19 was 527.70 mt as compared to 495.08 mt during corresponding period of previous year with a growth rate of 6.6% on y-o-y basis.

Limited (SCCL) coal production target was fixed at 65.00 mt for 2018-19. The coal production during April-February 2018-19 was 57.94 mt as compared to 54.64 mt during corresponding period of previous year with a growth rate of 6.0% on y-o-y basis.

Coal production target of Captive Mines was fixed at 40.00 mt for 2018-19. The coal production during April-February 2018-19 was 44.41 mt as compared to 33.76 mt during corresponding period of previous year with a growth rate of 31.6% on y-o-y basis. Thus, the coal production target (40.00 mt) by captive mines has already been achieved by Feb-2019.

Coal production target of other mines was fixed at 15.00 mt for 2018-19. The coal production by these mines during April-February 2018-19 was 8.40 mt as compared to 7.94 mt during corresponding period of previous year with a growth rate of 5.8% on y-o-y basis.

