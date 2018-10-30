Bank of Baroda up for third straight session

The stock is quoting at Rs 111.65, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. is down 34.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% drop in and a 0.21% drop in the Bank index.

gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 111.65, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 10241.95. The Sensex is at 34060.62, down 0.02%. has risen around 6.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has risen around 1.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24959.7, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 340.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 234.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 112.3, up 4.51% on the day. Bank of Baroda is down 34.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% drop in NIFTY and a 0.21% drop in the index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending June 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)