Bank of India issues AT-1 bond worth Rs 602 crore

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Maharashtra soars on raising Rs 100 cr via Tier II bonds
Indian Bank raises Rs 560 crore via private placement of bonds
Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 201 cr via tier II bonds
DCB Bank says ICRA reaffirms ratings
RBI Undertook An Array Of Policy Measures To Mitigate Effects Of COVID-19: Report
-
Bank of India said that it had issued 6,020 Basel III Compliant Additional Tier-I (AT-1) bonds with a face value of Rs 10 lakhs each, aggregating to Rs 602 crore.
The issue comprised of a base size of Rs 250 crores plus green-shoe option of Rs 352 crore.
The bidding took place on 26 March 2021 while the settlement and the allotment happened on 30 March 2021.
Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 89.10% stake in Bank of India as on 31 December 2020.
The state-run lender reported 412.39% surge in net profit to Rs 541 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 106 crore in Q3 FY20. Total income fell 7.70% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,310.92 crore during the quarter.
The scrip added 0.36% to currently trade at Rs 70 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 69.50 and 70.60 so far during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU