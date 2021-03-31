Volumes jump at The Ramco Cements Ltd counter

The Ramco Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19430 shares

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 March 2021.

The Ramco Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19430 shares. The stock increased 0.83% to Rs.993.00. Volumes stood at 11528 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd registered volume of 7 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.65% to Rs.231.50. Volumes stood at 78569 shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd notched up volume of 20307 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8966 shares. The stock rose 3.16% to Rs.631.80. Volumes stood at 12135 shares in the last session.

SJVN Ltd witnessed volume of 2.72 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.69% to Rs.26.20. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd clocked volume of 3175 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1939 shares. The stock gained 2.93% to Rs.5,755.00. Volumes stood at 4870 shares in the last session.

