SJVN wins solar power project in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power to develop 60 MW solar project in Gujarat
SJVN secures 70 MW grid connected solar power project from GUVNL
Tata Power to develop 100 MW solar power project in Dholera Solar Park
Adani Green Energy commissions 100 MWac solar power project in Gujarat
Jaiprakash Power to divest 74% in JV unit
-
In terms of the letter of acceptance (LoA) issued by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL), SJVN will develop 70 megawatt solar power project in Gujarat, including arrangement of land with long term connectivity with grid.Tariff of the electricity supplied will be Rs 2.21/KWh and power generated from this project will be procured by GUVNL for 25 years.
These projects will support SJVN in achieving its ambitious shared vision of electricity generation of 5,000 MW by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW by 2040 and simultaneously contribute towards RE capacity addition target of 175 GW by 2022 set by Government of India. The announcement was made post trading hours yesterday, 30 March 2021.
Shares of SJVN were down 1.13% to Rs 26.35 on BSE. The company's consolidated net profit fell 8.6% to Rs 197.57 crore on a 1.1% rise in net sales to Rs 493.87 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
SJVN is a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule 'A' CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India. Beginning with a single project and single state operation, the company has commissioned five projects totaling 2015.2 MW of installed capacity including wind and solar power.
As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 59.92% stake while the Government of Himachal Pradesh held 26.85% stake in the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU