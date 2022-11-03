Barometers drift lower amid weak global cues

The domestic equity benchmarks edged lower in early trade amid weak global cues. The Nifty traded below the 18,050 level. PSU Bank, auto and media stocks advanced while IT, realty and oil & gas stocks declined.

At 09:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 206.42 points or 0.34% to 60,699.67 The Nifty 50 index lost 42 points or 0.23% to 18,040.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.19% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,500 shares rose and 1071 shares fell. A total of 128 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,609.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 730.14 crore in the Indian equity market on 1 November, provisional data showed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) scheduled today, 3 November 2022. An additional meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has been scheduled for 3 November 2022. The meeting with its rate-setting panel could be held to discuss RBI's reply to the government, explaining the reasons of its failure to contain inflation up to 6%, as per reports.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,436.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,378.12 crore in the Indian equity market on 2 November, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Wipro declined 1.99%.

The company announced the launch of a new financial services advisory capability in India. Capco, a Wipro company, will supplement Wipro's presence in the Indian financial services sector through its business in Mumbai to jointly offer end-to-end transformation services for this sector.

Piramal Enterprises rose 0.5%. Piramal Enterprises said that the board of directors of the company will be held on 7 November 2022, to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis.

Godrej Properties slipped 1.01%. The Mumbai-based real estate developer said that it has entered into an agreement for outright purchase of a land parcel in the fast-developing micro market of Manor, Palghar.

Global markets:

Asian stocks are trading lower on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates more than previously anticipated. Japanese market is closed for a holiday Thursday.

China's Caixin Services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 48.4 for October, the the lowest reading since May and the second consecutive contraction for the sector. In September, the print was 49.3, also below the 50 point mark, indicating a contraction.

US stocks closed lower in a volatile trading session on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve delivered another 75 basis point rate hike and hinted at its intentions to continue hiking.

The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate Wednesday by three-quarters of a point. The Fed's move raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%.

