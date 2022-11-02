Quick Wrap: Nifty Consumption Index declines 0.97%

Nifty Consumption index ended down 0.97% at 7916.95 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharti Airtel Ltd slipped 3.08%, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd fell 2.84% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd dropped 2.38%.

The Nifty Consumption index is up 11.00% over last one year compared to the 1.08% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 0.85% and Nifty Realty index has slid 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.34% to close at 18082.85 while the SENSEX is down 0.35% to close at 60906.09 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)