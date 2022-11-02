Quick Wrap: Nifty Consumption Index declines 0.97%

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.56%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.63%
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 5.39%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.22%
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 4.12%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.64%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.02%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.21%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index declines 2.71%
-
The Nifty Consumption index is up 11.00% over last one year compared to the 1.08% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 0.85% and Nifty Realty index has slid 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.34% to close at 18082.85 while the SENSEX is down 0.35% to close at 60906.09 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU