Wipro, Piramal Enterprises, Godrej Properties in focus

Wipro: The company announced the launch of a new financial services advisory capability in India. Capco, a Wipro company, will supplement Wipro's presence in the Indian financial services sector through its business in Mumbai to jointly offer end-to-end transformation services for this sector.

Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Enterprises said that the board of directors of the company will be held on 7 November 2022, to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis.

Godrej Properties: The Mumbai-based real estate developer said that it has entered into an agreement for outright purchase of a land parcel in the fast-developing micro market of Manor, Palghar.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: The company reported 29% fall in net profit to Rs 154 crore on 1% fall in sales to Rs 1045 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

JK Cement: JK Cement said Jaykaycem (Central), the wholly owned subsidiary of the company has successfully commenced cement grinding capacity of 2 million tonne per annum on 2 November 2022 at its newly set up cement manufacturing facilities situated at Panna, Madhya Pradesh. The clinkerisation is at advanced stage and would to be commissioned shortly.

Triveni Turbine: The board of directors of the company approved the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company through tender offer route at Rs 350 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 190 crore.

