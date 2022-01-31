Barometers hit day's high; VIX spurts 6%

The domestic equity barometers hit fresh intraday high in early afternoon trade, tracking positive Asian stocks. The Nifty was trading near the 17,350 level. PSU banks were in demand.

At 12:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 975.4 points or 1.71% to 58,175.63. The Nifty 50 index advanced 284.60 points or 1.66% to 17,386.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.49% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.94%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,943 shares rose and 1,465 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The Budget Session of Parliament begins today (31 January 2022). Economic Survey 2021-22 will also be tabled today. Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will present the Union Budget for the year 2022-2023 tomorrow (1 February 2022) in the Lok Sabha and its copy will be laid on the Table of the Rajya Sabha soon thereafter. This year it will be a paperless budget and the Session will be held amidst Covid protocol.

With a view to ensure Covid safety protocol, both the Houses of Parliament will function in shifts from Wednesday (2 February 2022). The Rajya Sabha proceedings will be held from 10 AM to 3 PM and Lok Sabha from 4 PM to 9 PM. The first part of the Budget Session will continue till 11th of February and it will have 10 sittings. This time in the Rajya Sabha, the Zero Hour, which usually runs for one hour, has been reduced to 30 minutes. After a month-long recess, the second part of the session will begin from 14th of March and conclude on 8th of April this year in which there will be 19 sittings.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.95% to 21.93. The Nifty 24 February 2022 futures were trading at 17,389.05, at a premium of 2.5 points as compared with the spot at 17,386.55.

The Nifty option chain for 24 February 2022 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 19.8 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 36.8 lakh contracts was seen at 16,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.25% to 2,962.15. The index had declined 0.36% to end at 2,896.95 on Friday.

Among the index constituents, Indian Bank (up 6%), Canara Bank (up 5.04%), UCO Bank (up 2.23%), SBI (up 2.16%), Bank Of Baroda (up 1.94%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.59%), Union Bank of India (up 1.17%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.98%) advanced while Bank of India declined 2.17%.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) added 0.98% to Rs 128.75. The company reported a 152% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 245.53 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 97.25 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Greenpanel Industries advanced 3.91% to Rs 526.80 after the company informed about the resumption of manufacturing operations at its MDF plant at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, following the installation of mat heating system. Addition of the above machinery is likely to result in an increase in production capacity of the said plant from existing 3,60,000 CBM to revised 4,44,000 CBM (approximately) per annum.

Tata Coffee added 1.15% to Rs 215.30. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 38.4% to Rs 69.46 crore on a 17.5% increase in net sales to Rs 626.07 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)