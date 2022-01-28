Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.13%

Nifty IT index closed up 1.13% at 33851.95 today. The index is down 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd gained 7.10%, L&T Technology Services Ltd added 5.16% and Mindtree Ltd rose 3.88%.

The Nifty IT index is up 34.00% over last one year compared to the 23.77% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.05% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.04% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.05% to close at 17101.95 while the SENSEX is down 0.13% to close at 57200.23 today.

