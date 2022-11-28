JUST IN
EaseMyTrip introduces special programme for its elite customers

India Forex Reserves Up $2.54 bn to $547.25 bn
Business Standard

Barometers trade with strong gains; oil & gas stocks rise for 5th day

Capital Market 

The domestic equity barometers pared all losses and traded with strong gains in morning trade. The Nifty marched towards the 18,550 level. Oil & gas stocks advanced for fifth consecutive sessions.

At 10:22 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 117.91 points or 0.19% to 62,411.55. The Nifty 50 index added 28.70 points or 0.16% to 18,541.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.71% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.74%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2167 shares rose, and 1115 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

Oil & Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the Nifty Oil & Gas index increasing 1.42% to 8,534.40. The index has added 4.05% in five sessions.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 3.74%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.96%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 2.25%), Petronet LNG (up 1.72%) and Reliance Industries (up 1.65%) were the top gainers.

Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas (up 1.31%), Indraprastha Gas (up 1.21%), Aegis Logistics (up 0.92%), Oil India (up 0.8%) and Mahanagar Gas (up 0.75%).

Stocks in Spotlight:

Max Financial Services (MFSL) advanced 3.96%. MFSL will purchase Mitsui Sumitomo Company (MSI)'s balance 5.17% Max Life Insurance Company (Max Life) stake at Rs 85 per share.

Va Tech Wabag added 3.81%. The company has signed an agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) towards raising Rs 200 crore through unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCD) carrying a 5 years and 3 months tenor which will be subscribed by ADB over a 12-month period.

Lemon Tree Hotel gained 1.39%. The company has signed a license agreement for a 42-room hotel in Jamshedpur under the company's brand 'Lemon Tree Hotel'. The hotel is expected to be operational by end of September, 2023.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 10:23 IST

