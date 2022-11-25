JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Radico Khaitan corrects on profit booking
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.52%

Capital Market 

Nifty Media index ended up 2.52% at 2099.1 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd jumped 8.65%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd rose 4.22% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained 4.10%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 9.00% over last one year compared to the 5.57% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.17% and Nifty PSE index gained 1.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.15% to close at 18512.75 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.03% to close at 62293.64 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU