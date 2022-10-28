Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 120.6 points or 1.44% at 8523.6 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 7.04%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 6.5%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 5.03%),Deep Industries Ltd (up 4.31%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 3.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 2.84%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.81%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.68%), Oil India Ltd (up 2.64%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.44%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.16%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.14%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 276.75 or 0.46% at 60033.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.7 points or 0.43% at 17813.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 32.6 points or 0.11% at 28898.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.98 points or 0.16% at 8893.62.

On BSE,1620 shares were trading in green, 1106 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

