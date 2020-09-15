Bartronics India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.15% to Rs 14.39 croreNet Loss of Bartronics India reported to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.15% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.3922.19 -35 OPM %8.9613.29 -PBDT-11.81-10.12 -17 PBT-12.88-11.32 -14 NP-12.76-11.26 -13
