Energy Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Energy Development Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.83 crore in the March 2020 quarter
ADB gives $ 346 mn loan for power sector in rural Maharashtra
IL&FS sells entire stake in IWPSL to ORIX Corp for Rs 6.05 cr
MNTR tightens tariff ceiling to Rs 2.8/unit from Rs 3.5/unit under CPSE Ph-II solar scheme
Tata Power Company announces the start of commercial operation of Hydro Power Project JV
-
Sales decline 12.87% to Rs 4.94 croreNet Loss of Energy Development Company reported to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.87% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.945.67 -13 OPM %37.8522.05 -PBDT-2.14-3.05 30 PBT-4.72-5.65 16 NP-4.20-6.21 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU