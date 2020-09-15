Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 15.87% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.45% to Rs 51.95 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud declined 15.87% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.45% to Rs 51.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.51.9540.133.976.832.452.792.322.691.591.89

