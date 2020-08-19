BASF India acquires 100% stake in BASF Performance Polyamides India

BASF India announced that on 18 August 2020 the company has acquired 100% stake in BASF Performance Polyamides India from BASF Nederland B.

V. and BASF SE for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 302.90 crore.

BASF Performance Polyamides India is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

