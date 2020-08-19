BASF India acquires 100% stake in BASF Performance Polyamides India

-
BASF India announced that on 18 August 2020 the company has acquired 100% stake in BASF Performance Polyamides India from BASF Nederland B.
V. and BASF SE for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 302.90 crore.
BASF Performance Polyamides India is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
