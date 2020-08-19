Indiabulls Real Estate announces merger with Embassy Group

Indiabulls Real Estate, NAM Estates and Embassy One Commercial Property Developments announced that they have entered into definitive merger documentation to amalgamate ongoing, completed & planned residential and commercial projects of NAM and NAM Opco (Embassy Assets).

Jitendra Virwani along with other promoter entities of NAM (Embassy Promoters) will become the new promoters of IBREL upon completion of merger and Sameer Gehlaut along with existing IBREL promoter group entities shall initiate the process of reclassification as required.

The combined IBREL entity shall become one of India's leading real estate development platforms, with 80.8 million square feet of launched and planned development potential. The combined entity shall benefit from a complementary pan-India presence across key markets including a significant presence in the commercial and residential market of Bengaluru. The merger shall provide diversification to IBREL shareholders towards a balanced mix of residential and commercial development with visibility on near term liquidity through sold receivables in excess of Rs. 4,220 crore for the combined entity.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by both Boards of Directors, IBREL's shares are being valued at Rs. 92.5 per share, a 25.7% premium to the latest (18 August 2020) closing price.

The proposed merger will be achieved through a cashless scheme of amalgamation. As part of the combination, certain private equity shareholders of Indiabulls Properties, which owns the Sky / Sky Forest residential assets, shall swap their shares to NAM Opco and will eventually merge into IBREL by virtue of a National Company Law Tribunal ('NCLT') approved Scheme of Arrangement.

NAM shareholders will get 6.619 shares of IBREL for every 10 shares of NAM whilst NAM Opco shareholders will get 5.406 shares of IBREL for every 10 shares in NAM Opco.

Subsequent to the merger being effected, the resultant listed entity shall be owned ~44.9% by Embassy Group, 26.2% by the existing public & institutional shareholders, 9.8% by existing IBREL Promoter Group and ~19.1% by BREP & other Embassy institutional investors.

When the transaction closes, Jitendra Virwani and the current Embassy promoter entities of NAM shall be the new promoters of IBREL. The merged IBREL shall be run professionally with professional management and strong corporate governance being key focus areas. Both companies have done due diligence on each other's assets extensively over the past several months.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)