Madras HC dismisses Writ Petitions filed by Vedanta

Vedanta announced that the Division Bench of Madras High Court at Chennai, has pronounced the judgement on 18 August 2020 through Video Conference in the batch of Writ Petitions that were filed by Vedanta challenging the refusal by the TN Pollution Control Board to renew Consent to Operate and against the Permanent Closure order passed by the State of TN.

The Bench has dismissed all the Writ Petitions filed by Vedanta. Vedanta is taking advice from its legal counsels and taking urgent steps to approach Supreme Court and appeal against the order of the Division Bench of Madras High Court.

