With effect from 29 July 2020

BEML has appointed Puneet Agarwal (DIN- 07192938), Joint Secretary (Land System), Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, as Government Nominee Director on the Board of the Company vice Dr. Md. Nazmuddin, w.e.f. 27 July 2020 as per the communication received from Government of 29 July 2020.

