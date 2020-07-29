NTPC to raise Rs 1000 cr via private placement of NCDs

On 31 July 2020

NTPC has decided to raise Rs.1,000 crore on 31 July, 2020, through private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures at a coupon of 6.29% p.a. with a door to door maturity of 10 years, 8 months and 11 days on 11 April 2031. The proceeds will be utilized for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes. The bonds are proposed to be listed on both NSE & BSE.

