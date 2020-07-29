Wipro named Leader in Drug Safety Services by IDC MarketScape

Wipro has been named a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science Drug Safety Services, 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment Building for Innovation.

The report mentions that Relative to other vendors discussed in this document and based on feedback from multiple customer references, Wipro received high marks for its solid delivery capabilities, rapid onboarding, ability to deliver high value for money, and significant commitment to investing in innovation in the Drug Safety Services (DSS) space.

