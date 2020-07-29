JUST IN
Tata Coffee Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Board of Bank of Baroda to consider raising of funds

Capital Market 

On 03 August 2020

The Board of Bank of Baroda will meet on 03 August 2020 to consider the proposal for raising funds including by way of a further issue of equity shares, bonds etc. through various modes which may include issue of equity shares through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) at an appropriate time subject to receipt of applicable regulatory and/or statutory approvals including approval from shareholders of the Bank.

