BEML gains after turnaround Q2 numbers

BEML rose 2.55% to Rs 632.30 after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.22 crore in Q2 September 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 27.20 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 663.72 crore in Q2 September 2020, falling 3.40% from Rs 687.11 crore in Q2 September 2019. The result was announced during market hours today, 6 November 2020.

State-run BEML operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India holds 54.03% stake in BEML.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)