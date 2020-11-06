Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 29.19 points or 0.14% at 21527.46 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.29%), Mastek Ltd (down 1.8%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.79%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.69%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 1.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Zen Technologies Ltd (down 1.33%), Mphasis Ltd (down 1.03%), Mindtree Ltd (down 0.95%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 0.62%), and Hind Rectifiers Ltd (down 0.6%).

On the other hand, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 5%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 2.84%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (up 2.66%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 485.98 or 1.18% at 41826.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 128.3 points or 1.06% at 12248.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.71 points or 0.79% at 15256.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.25 points or 0.74% at 5179.27.

On BSE,1462 shares were trading in green, 1018 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

