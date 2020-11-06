Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 47.71 points or 0.24% at 19726.66 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 2.6%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 2.36%),Hikal Ltd (down 2%),Cadila Healthcare Ltd (down 1.85%),Lupin Ltd (down 1.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 1.49%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 1.34%), Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 1.22%), Syngene International Ltd (down 1.16%), and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 1.13%).

On the other hand, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.73%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 2.27%), and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.09%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 485.98 or 1.18% at 41826.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 128.3 points or 1.06% at 12248.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.71 points or 0.79% at 15256.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.25 points or 0.74% at 5179.27.

On BSE,1462 shares were trading in green, 1018 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

