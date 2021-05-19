BEML rolls out first prototype of Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment MK-II

BEML has rolled out the first prototype of Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment Mk-II, built on BEML TATRA 6x6 an 'Atmanirbhar' product, developed through TOT from R&DE Engineers, DRD.

Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment MK-II developed by R&DE (Engineers) would greatly benefit Indian army to mark/fence minefields. The MK II is designed for marking the mine fields at faster rate, semi-automatically with minimal human intervention.

The equipment is capable of marking/fencing at a minimum rate of 1.2 km/hr with inter-picket spacing of 15 m.

The system has capability to place the pickets at 10 35 meters spacing in the step of 5 m. The picket can be driven to a maximum depth of 450 mm by this system.

MMME Mk-II system is designed to operate in plains of Punjab, as well as semidesert & desert of Rajasthan, in all weather conditions. The system can store 500 numbers of pickets and polypropylene rope of 15 km in length.

