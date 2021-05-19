Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Coca Cola United

-
For streamlining its order management with RPA using Microsoft Power AutomateHappiest Minds Technologies has successfully executed a digital transformation project for Coca Cola Bottling Company United for streamlining its order management with RPA in Microsoft Power Automate.
Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (Coca-Cola United) has a long history of supplying Coca-Cola products directly to retailers and restaurants. But when CocaCola introduced its new Freestyle vending machine, Coca-Cola United, a privately owned company that isn't owned by Coca-Cola, was challenged to streamline its order and invoicing procedures. It rose to the occasion quickly, using Microsoft Power Automate robotic process automation (RPA). Coca-Cola United is advancing the strategic Freestyle initiative with process automation that matches the individuality and innovation that the product represents.
