Benchmarks end with limited losses; PSU banks outperform

After a volatile sessions, the domestic equity benchmarks ended with limited losses on Tuesday. The Nifty closed below the 18,900 mark. PSU banks, autos and realty stocks advanced while metals, pharma and oil & gas shares witnessed some bit of selling pressure.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 109.40 points or 0.18% to 60,029.06. The Nifty 50 index lost 40.70 points or 0.23% to 17,888.95.

The broader indices outperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.58%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.11%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1952 shares rose and 1301 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's merchandise exports in October rose 42.3% on a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) basis to touch $35.47 billion, as per preliminary trade data revealed by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. Total merchandise imports in October, however, rose 62.5% to $55.37 billion. The trade deficit in the month of October widened to $19.9 billion compared to $9.15 billion, recorded in October 2020.

Earnings Impact:

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) lost 2.85% to Rs 303.10 after the PSU oil marketing company's standalone net profit declined by 22.3% to Rs 1,923.5 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 2477.45 crore in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations surged 60.6% to Rs 82,774.69 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 51,511 crore in Q2 FY21.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 0.47% to Rs 815.60 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 12.92% to Rs 2047.01 crore on 12.54% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 9625.93 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care (PGHH) shed 0.23% to Rs 14400.05. The company posted a 14% year on year decline in net profit to Rs 218.29 crore in Q1 September 2021 over Q1 September 2020. Profitability was impacted due to commodity cost inflation and lower marketing investments in the corresponding quarter of 2020. The FMCG company reported a 5% increase in net sales to Rs 1,058 crore on the back of superior strategy, robust product portfolio and strong retail execution.

Bajaj Consumer Care dropped 5.86% to Rs 221.55 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 18.29% to Rs 46.51 crore on 4.54% decrease in net sales to Rs 213.23 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Dabur India shed 0.23% to Rs 596.60. The FMCG major's consolidated net profit rose 4.71% to Rs 504.35 crore on 11.98% increase in net sales to Rs 2,817.58 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. Dabur's India FMCG business reported volume growth of 10%, marking the fifth successive quarter of double-digit volume growth.

Tata Motors added 0.49% to Rs 488.10. The company's consolidated net loss was Rs 4,441.57 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 314 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 14.7% to Rs 61,379 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 53,530 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

Godrej Properties gained 0.47% to Rs 2355.45. The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 35.7 crore in Q2 FY22 steeply higher than Rs 7.10 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations grew by 44.4% to Rs 129.32 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Total Income stood at Rs 290 crore in Q2 FY22, rising 21.8% year on year compared to Rs 238 crore in Q2 FY21.

VRL Logistics jumped 4.43% to Rs 396.30. The company's net profit rose 60.23% to Rs 49.48 crore on 44.87% increase in net sales to Rs 636.37 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) advanced 0.53% to Rs 133.05. The PSU company posted a 71.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 243 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 141.89 crore registered in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations grew 44.8% YoY to Rs 1,221.31 crore in Q2 FY22.

Bayer Cropscience slumped 7.48% to Rs 4645.00. The company's standalone net profit dropped 31.4% to Rs 154.10 crore on a 1.2% decline in net sales to Rs 1,365.10 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies slumped 3.91% to Rs 369.90 after the company reported 22% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.3 crore despite a 6% rise in revenue to Rs 127.1 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Radico Khaitan slipped 2.35% to Rs 1065.35 after the liquor maker posted a 4.3% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 69.26 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 72.41 crore reported in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations increased by 12.5% to Rs 708.83 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 630.05 crore in Q2 FY21.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2.31% to 2,926.05, advancing for third day in a row. The index has added 5.07% in three sessions.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank (up 8.33%), Union Bank of India (up 5.57%), Canara Bank (up 4.38%), Bank of India (up 3.64%), Bank Of Baroda (up 3.13%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.42%), SBI (up 1.29%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.70%) advanced.

Global Markets:

Most shares in Europe advanced while Asia markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday.

Investors are monitoring the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting Tuesday and Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to announce that it will begin to unwind its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases and end the program entirely by the middle of next year.

US manufacturing activity slowed in October, with all industries reporting record-long lead times for raw materials. The ISM's index of national factory activity slipped to a reading of 60.8 last month from 61.1 in September.

