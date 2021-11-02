Benchmarks trade flat; realty stocks rise for 3rd day

The domestic equity barometers pared early gains and traded almost flat in morning trade. The Nifty was trading above the 17,900 mark. Realty stocks extended gains for the third consecutive session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 10.03 points or 0.02% to 60,148.49. The Nifty 50 index added 7.20 points or 0.04% to 17,936.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.53% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.98%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1959 shares rose and 942 shares fell. A total of 138 shares were unchanged.

Results Today:

Bharti Airtel (up 0.13%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.94%), Dabur India (down 0.17%), Godrej Properties (up 2.71%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.42%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.14%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care (up 0.84%), PNB Housing Finance (up 2.69%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (up 0.82%), Bank Of India (up 0.58%), Union Bank Of India (up 2.47%), Easy Trip Planners (up 4.69%) and BASF India (up 3.30%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Concurrently, eClerx Services (up 0.54%), Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. (up 1.85%), Century Plyboards (I) (up 0.50%), Gillette India (up 0.58%), Laxmi Organic Industries (up 1.08%), Minda Corporation, MTAR Technologies (down 1.49%), NCL Industries (up 0.50%) and Radico Khaitan (down 0.32%) will also announce their September'21 quarter earnings today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 3% to 534.35. The index has added 7.6% in three sessions.

Indiabulls Real Estate (up 7.65%), The Phoenix Mills (up 4.18%), Prestige Estates (up 4.05%), DLF (up 3.55%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.54%) Oberoi Realty (up 1.72%) and Sobha Developers (up 1.70%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

PI Industries slumped 7.26% to Rs 2778.85. The company announced termination of business transfer agreement agreement with Ind Swift Laboratories and its promoters.

Allcargo Logistics surged 10.51% to Rs 302.95. The company's consolidated net profit surged 298.27% to Rs 228.01 crore on 113.04% increase in net sales to Rs 4977.86 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Relaxo Footwears fell 1.47% to Rs 1320.95. The footwear maker posted a 9% decline in net profit to Rs 69 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 75 crore recorded in Q2 FY21.

