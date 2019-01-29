Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low; Nifty slips below 10,600 mark

Key equity indices extended losses and hit fresh intraday low in afternoon trade. At 13:17 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 257.69 points or 0.72% at 35,399.01. The index was down 69.20 points or 0.65% at 10,592.35. The Nifty slipped below 10,600 mark.

Domestic stocks were trading lower in early trade on negative Asian stocks. A bout of volatility was seen in morning trade as fresh selling derailed a brief intraday recovery. Stocks hovered with small losses in mid-morning trade.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.05%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.30%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 971 shares rose and 1330 shares fell. A total of 142 shares were unchanged.

HDFC was down 1.18% ahead of its October-December 2018 quarterly result today, 29 January 2019.

was up 0.05% ahead of its October-December 2018 quarterly result today, 29 January 2019.

was down 0.42% ahead of its October-December 2018 quarterly result today, 29 January 2019.

was down 0.43% ahead of its October-December 2018 quarterly result today, 29 January 2019.

(M&M) was up 0.06%. Mahindra's Truck and Bus Division (MTB), a part of the Mahindra Group, announced during trading hours today, 29 January 2019, the commercial launch of the FURIO, its brand-new range of Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (ICVs) with an unprecedented guarantee of More Profit or Truck Back. FURIO marks the company's entry into the ICV segment and is set to make Mahindra a To be available across India from today, FURIO prices start at Rs 17.45 lakh for the FURIO12 19ft HSD variant and Rs 18.10 lakh for the FURIO14 19ft HSDvariant (ex-showroom Pune).

Overseas, Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday as prospects for a long-awaited U.S- trade deal was dealt another blow after the leveled sweeping criminal charges against China's The unsealed indictments against China's top telecom equipment maker, Huawei, accusing it of bank and wire fraud to evade sanctions and conspiring to steal trade secrets from

US stocks closed lower Monday in the wake of disappointing earnings and Investors turned cautious at the start of a busy week packed with earnings, economic data, a Federal Reserve meeting and a new round of U.S- trade talks.

On the data front, the Federal Reserve of Chicago's national activity index rose to 0.27 in December, up from 0.21 in November. Growth in accelerating in January, according to the It's rose from 7.3 to 14.5.

