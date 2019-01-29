Telecom stocks gain

Stocks hovered with small losses in mid-morning trade. At 11:28 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 78.77 points or 0.22% at 35,577.93. The index was down 25 points or 0.23% at 10,636.55. Telecom stocks rose.

Domestic stocks were trading lower in early trade on negative Asian stocks. A bout of volatility was seen in morning trade as fresh selling derailed a brief intraday recovery.

Investors will focus on interim budget to be announced on Friday, 1 February 2019. The interim budget will be the last one presented by the current NDA government led by Narendra Modi, before the 2019 in April.

Trading could be volatile this week as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month January 2019 series to February 2019 series. The January 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 31 January 2019.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.06%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.13%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 948 shares rose and 1115 shares fell. A total of 122 shares were unchanged.

Telecom stocks rose. (up 1.41%), Idea (up 3.54%), (Maharashtra) (up 0.53%) and (up 0.82%) rose. MTNL (down 1.8%) fell.

Shares of rose 2.59%. is a provider of and is a unit of

lost 1.05% ahead of its October-December 2018 quarterly result today, 29 January 2019.

rose 14.41% after consolidated net profit rose 197.88% to Rs 22.43 crore on 33.04% increase in net sales to Rs 330.31 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 28 January 2019.

fell 5.36%. announced that Vishwapati Trivedi, an appointed with effect from 24 January 2019, has vide his letter dated 27 January 2019, informed the company that the recent developments at / Zee group, especially the big upheaval in the market and unprecedented fall in the share value coupled with and Subhash Chandra's open letter (of which he was not aware before appointment), had left him perturbed and amazed and considering that he will not be able to contribute in such turbulent times, he would like to resign as with effect from 27 January 2019. has confirmed that there is no material reason for his resignation other than those provided above, the company said. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 January 2019.

Overseas, Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday as prospects for a long-awaited U.S- trade deal was dealt another blow after the leveled sweeping criminal charges against China's The unsealed indictments against China's top telecom equipment maker, Huawei, accusing it of and wire fraud to evade sanctions and conspiring to steal trade secrets from

US stocks closed lower Monday in the wake of disappointing earnings and Investors turned cautious at the start of a busy week packed with earnings, economic data, a Federal Reserve meeting and a new round of U.S- trade talks.

On the data front, the Federal Reserve of Chicago's national activity index rose to 0.27 in December, up from 0.21 in November. Growth in accelerating in January, according to the of Dallas. It's rose from 7.3 to 14.5.

