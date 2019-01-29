Market drifts lower in early trade

Domestic stocks were trading lower in early trade on negative Asian stocks. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 37.87 points or 0.11% at 35,618.83. The index was down 10.50 points or 0.1% at 10,651.05.

Investors will focus on interim budget to be announced on Friday, 1 February 2019. The interim budget will be the last one presented by the current NDA government led by Modi, before the 2019 in April.

Trading could be volatile this week as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month January 2019 series to February 2019 series. The January 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 31 January 2019.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.11%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.2%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 540 shares rose and 703 shares fell. A total of 46 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday as prospects for a long-awaited U.S- trade deal was dealt another blow after the leveled sweeping criminal charges against China's The unsealed indictments against China's top telecom equipment maker, Huawei, accusing it of and wire fraud to evade sanctions and conspiring to steal trade secrets from

US stocks closed lower Monday in the wake of disappointing earnings and Investors turned cautious at the start of a busy week packed with earnings, economic data, a Federal Reserve meeting and a new round of U.S- trade talks.

On the data front, the Federal Reserve of Chicago's national activity index rose to 0.27 in December, up from 0.21 in November. Growth in accelerating in January, according to the of Dallas. It's rose from 7.3 to 14.5.

Back home, rose 0.06% ahead of its October-December 2018 quarterly result today, 29 January 2019.

gained 0.97% ahead of its October-December 2018 quarterly result today, 29 January 2019.

rose 0.29%. said it has determined Rs 37.75 per equity share as the issue price for preferential issue of shares, aggregating to Rs 1632 crore to Government of India, the promoters. At the above issue price, bank can allot upto 43.23 crore equity shares to against capital infusion of Rs 1632 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 January 2019.

lost 3.78%. said it has decided to divest its entire shareholding in one of its subsidiary Heet Builders, comprising of 4,720 equity shares of the face value of Rs 100 per share. Consequently, Heet shall cease to be a subsidiary of the company. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 January 2019.

