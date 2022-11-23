Benchmarks trade with small gains; Nifty holds 18,250

The key equity indices traded with tiny gains in the morning trade. The Nifty held the 18,250 level. Media, PSU bank and bank shares advanced while IT, FMCG and metal stocks declined.

At 10:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 40.27 points or 0.07% to 61,459.23. The Nifty 50 index added 14.80 points or 0.08% to 18,259.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.18% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.45%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,899 shares rose, and 1,247 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 697.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 636.39 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 November, provisional data showed.

New Listing :

Shares of Inox Green Energy Services were currently trading at Rs 60.90 at 10:30 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.31% as compared to the issue price of Rs 65.

The scrip was listed at a price of Rs 60.50, at a discount of 6.92% as compared to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 63.95 and a low of 59.20.

On the BSE, over 26.56 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 1.09% to 2,029.85. The index advanced 1.34% in two trading sessions.

Among the components of the Nifty Media index, Nazara Technologies (up 1.91%), TV18 Broadcast (up 1.43%), Sun TV Network (up 1.22%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.21%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.96%) PVR (up 0.72%), Saregama India (up 0.7%), Inox Leisure (up 0.42%), Dish TV India (up 0.29%) were the gainers.

On the other hand, Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.08%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharti Airtel slipped 0.18%. Nxtra Data ("Nxtra by Airtel"), a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, started the construction of its new hyper-scale data centre in Kolkata. The company will invest Rs 600 crore in the development of the largest data centre in East India that will serve the underserved markets of East and North-East regions along with the SAARC countries and fulfill the growing needs of enterprises and global cloud players.

VA Tech Wabag rose 1.94% after the company announced that a meeting of its board is scheduled to be held on Friday, 25 November 2022, to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising via issue of debt securities. The company plans to raise funds by way of issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement.

DCW jumped 3.98% after the speciality chemical company said it plans to double its CPVC capacity by adding another ten thousand tonnes (10KT) capacity. DCW said it also plan to augment the capacity utilisation of its SIOP plant to 100% with some line balancing Capex to generate an additional 10KT of production per annum.

