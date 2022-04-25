BEPL tumbles after weak Q4 outcome

Bhansali Engineering Polymers (BEPL) lost 6.08% to Rs 128.3 after the company reported a 55.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 73.27 crore on a 5.9% decline in net sales to Rs 445.67 crore in Q4 Fy22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax fell 52.9% year on year to Rs 103.16 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Profitability was dented after the company reported a 35.7% jump in total expenses to Rs 344.64 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

On a full year basis, BEPL reported a 4.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 350.04 crore on a 7.9% rise in net sales rose 7.9% to Rs 1,393.95 crore in financial year ended 2022 over financial year ended 2021.

Meanwhile, the company's board announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The company has fixed 22 June 2022 as the record date for the payment of dividend.

BEPL is the the lowest cost producer of ABS in India. Its customers include leading companies dealing in automobiles, home appliances, electronics, health care & kitchenware.

