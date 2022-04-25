Glenmark Pharma launches FDC for type 2 diabetes in India

The drug maker has launched a novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) of a widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor), Teneligliptin, with Pioglitazone for type 2 diabetes in India.

Launched under the brand name Zita Plus Pio, the drug will increase the accessibility of quality drug for effective diabetes management. Zita Plus Pio is the only available DPP4 and Glitazone combination brand in India.

The FDC of Teneligliptin+Pioglitazone is approved by the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India). The FDC will help improving the glycemic control among adult patients with insulin resistance, those whose diabetes is uncontrolled by metformin; and also those who require addition of Teneliglitptin and Pioglitazone as separate drugs.

Commenting on the development, Alok Malik, group vice president & head, India Formulations - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said: "Diabetes is a key area of focus for Glenmark; a pioneer in providing access to the latest treatment options to diabetic patients in India. We are delighted to introduce this novel Zita Plus Pio, which is the first of its kind in India; offering a world-class and affordable treatment option to adult diabetic patients."

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetes in India is around 74 million adults, which is expected to increase to 125 million (nearly 70% increase) by 2045. Out of these, 77% of patients have uncontrolled diabetes.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics and OTC businesses. It focuses on the key therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 10 manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries.

The drug maker's consolidated net profit fell 3.4% to Rs 239.75 crore on 13.9% rise in net sales to Rs 3,141.47 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell 1.52% to Rs 436.70 on the BSE.

