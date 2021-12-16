Bharat Electronics bags order worth Rs 2,400 cr from Hindustan Aeronautics

The state-run defence firm received an order worth Rs 2,400 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for the manufacture and supply of 20 types of airborne electronic systems to be fitted on the fighter aircraft.

The order spans for five years from 2023 to 2028 involving the supply of critical avionic Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) related to Digital Flight Control Computers, Air Data Computers, Weapon Computers, LRUs related to Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Head Up Display. The LRUs have been indigenously designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO Labs, Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC) and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO).

This is the biggest ever order received by Bharat Electronics (BEL) for Avionic Systems. The order for supply of Avionic Systems for 83 Tejas MK1A fighter aircraft will be executed by two Strategic Business Units (SBUs) of BEL, i.e. Electronic Warfare & Avionics (Bengaluru, Karnataka) and BEL - Panchkula (Haryana). All the systems will be delivered by BEL to HAL in a ready-to-board condition, the press release stated.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 54.1% increase in net profit to Rs 610.04 crore on a 14.8% rise in net sales to Rs 3,636.60 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of BEL rose 0.36% to Rs 208.80 on BSE. BEL is a state-owned aerospace and defense company with about nine factories, and several regional offices in India. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for the Indian Armed Forces. The Government of India held 51.14% stake in BEL as on 30 September 2021.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) gained 0.07% to Rs 1,287.70 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 1,280.15 to Rs 1,303 during intraday trade. The Government of India held 75.15% stake in HAL as on 30 September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)